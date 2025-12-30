Cash, valuables worth Rs32m stolen from five houses

ISLAMABAD: Cash, gold and other valuables worth over Rs32 million were stolen from five houses in the capital, police said on Monday.

Two women disguised as maids gained entry into a house at Garden Town and stayed for day during which they stole 27 tola gold and disappeared. The theft was noticed by the inmates after many days when they checked the valuables.

In another incident, burglars broke into a house in Khanna in the absence of the family and stole cash Rs650,000, 23 tola gold and prize bonds worth Rs20,000.

Likewise, burglars stole 10 tola gold, a diamond ring and other household articles worth Rs3.3million from a house at Arsalan Town. The incident took place when the family had left for Peshawar.

Similarly, burglars stole cash and valuables worth Rs5.6 million from a house at Malot. Moreover, thieves also stole cash and ornaments worth Rs600,000 from a house at Abdullah Town.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025