E-Paper | July 12, 2026

US diplomat wants strong ties with Pakistan

Bakhtawar Mian Published
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ISLAMABAD: US Political Counsellor Shelley Saxen on Monday reaffirmed the United States’ interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan across political, economic and people-to-people domains.

She met Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House and appreciated Pakistan’s perspective on various issues.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged and continue working together to further deepen Pakistan–US relations in the spirit of partnership and mutual benefit. They discussed Pakistan–United States bilateral relations, regional developments and avenues for enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

Mr Gilani underscored that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constituted an important pillar of its foreign policy, describing the relationship as longstanding, broad-based and anchored in the principles of mutual respect, shared objectives and forward-looking cooperation.

He noted with satisfaction the positive momentum generated in recent months through high-level engagements between the leadership of the two countries.

Highlighting the strong economic and trade partnership, he said the United States remained one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and the biggest destination for Pakistani exports. He also acknowledged the robust US investment footprint in Pakistan, noting that nearly 80 US enterprises operate in the country, generating employment for an estimated 120,000 to 150,000 people.

Inviting fresh US investments in priority sectors including agriculture, information technology, mines and minerals, and energy, the Senate chairman emphasised Pakistan’s desire to make tangible progress through sustained institutional engagement in areas such as trade, investment, IT, energy and minerals, health, education and agriculture.

He said lasting peace in the region was linked to the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that Pakistan had hosted Afghan refugees for decades and that the issue had largely been overlooked by the international community. “We need to work together to find a solution to the refugees’ problem,” Mr Gilani remarked.

Discussing parliamentary diplomacy, the Senate chairman emphasised that Pakistan–US relations were rooted in democratic ideals and shared aspirations.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

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