Banquet halls told to install suction hoods

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday ordered mandatory installation of suction hoods in wedding and banquet halls of the province till Jan 31.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh issued a province-wide order making the installation of suction hoods compulsory in all marriage halls, banquet halls, marquees and similar event venues operating commercial kitchens or live cooking stations.

The order has been issued under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, which authorises the EPA to take all necessary measures for environmental protection and pollution control.

The EPA DG stated that the decision follows the earlier directive issued in October 2025 requiring similar installations in commercial restaurants and barbecue outlets.

However, he said large-scale cooking operations at wedding venues remained inadequately regulated despite producing comparable emission loads.

According to the order available with Dawn, marriage halls and banquet venues frequently conduct high-intensity cooking, grilling and barbecue activities that generate significant volumes of smoke, grease-laden fumes, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds.

These emissions, especially during the wedding season and winter months, have been identified as major contributors to localised air pollution and smog, directly affecting surrounding residential areas and public health.

Dr Sheikh stated that failure to comply with the new directive would result in strict enforcement.

“After restaurants, wedding halls, banquet halls and marquees will now also be sealed for not installing suction hoods. Zero-tolerance action will be taken,” he said. The EPA DG emphasised that businesses releasing smoke in residential areas would be shut down and that no external pressure would be accepted during enforcement.

“The order is effective immediately across Punjab and indiscriminate action will be taken against violators,” he said.

The EPA has directed venue owners to ensure proper design, installation and maintenance of exhaust ventilation systems over all cooking units before the deadline.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025