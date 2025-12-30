Minor boy dies as mother’s scarf entangles in chain

LAHORE: A minor boy died while his parents were seriously injured when the scarf of his mother got entangled in the chain of the motorcycle.

The incident took place at Kahna when the parents of the deceased child, two-year-old Esa, were going to a local market on a motorbike.

A police official said the local residents immediately rushed to the site when they found the minor boy in a pool of blood while his parents suffered multiple injuries.

They were immediately rushed to a local hospital where Esa breathed his last due to profound head and neck injuries while his parents were getting treatment.

Quoting initial inquiry, the police official said the accident occurred when the dupatta of the woman got stuck in the chain of the motorbike and the family fell down on the road.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025