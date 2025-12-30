HPC poll results

HYDERABAD: Junaid Khanzada was elected president and Ashok Kumar secretary of the Hyderabad Press Club from the joint panel of Aqeel Ibrahim Group and Democratic Group in the 2025-26 election held on Monday.

Akram Shahid was elected treasurer, Jai Parkash Morani vice president and Faheem Babbar joint secretary.

Ali Hassan, Lala Rehman Samoo, Khalid Khokhar, Iqbal Mallah, Mohammad Hussain Khan, Sohail Ansari, Javed Chiragh, Hameedur Rehman, Zafar Hakro and Anwar Chandio (associate) were elected members of the club’s governing body.

The results were announced by the Election Committee Chairman Anwar Siyal.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025