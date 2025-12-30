Two brothers injured foiling kidnap bid

SAHIWAL: Two young brothers were critically injured during a kidnap attempt that was foiled by their family members and neighbouring shopkeepers in Depalpur Bazaar on Monday.

One Aftab was working along with his brothers, Jahanzeb and Kamran, at a chicken shop when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle and two motorcycles stopped near the shop. Ten armed men, including Javed Jadi, Khurram Bai, Saleem, Nasir and Pervaiz, rushed inside the shop and attempted to kidnap Aftab.

When his brothers resisted, the assailants opened fire, critically injuring him and Jahanzeb.

Nearby shopkeepers and family members intervened, forcing the kidnappers to flee while firing shots into the air.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured brothers to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

City Police registered a case against 10 suspects on the complaint of Kamran.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025