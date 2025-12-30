Sukkur locality without gas for 10 weeks

SUKKUR: Residents of the densely populated Old Sukkur area on Monday came out of their houses to hold a noisy demonstration over unavailability of sui gas for the last 10 weeks.

The protesters, mainly women, strongly criticised the Sui Southern Gas Company for not heeding their multiple complaints for a solution to the issue.

They told local journalists that soon after closure of gas to the vast area, SSGC officials had claimed that the problem was caused by water that had seeped into the gas pipelines and clogged them.

However, the protesters deplored, no remedial measures were initiated despite passage of so many weeks now.

Some of the enraged women said they were fed up with getting gas cylinder filled every now and then, adding that they could no more afford the heavy cost involved.

They said that the company’s customer service officials had remained non-responsive for more than two months.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025