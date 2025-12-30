E-Paper | July 12, 2026

UoG bus driver dies of cardiac arrest

A Correspondent Published
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GUJRAT: An elderly bus driver of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday died of a cardiac arrest while driving the vehicle near Ratti grid station in the outskirts of the city.

The bus struck to a roadside tree after the driver suffered the attack; however, no other casualty was reported since the bus was empty.

Rescue 1122 officials said a team reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and found driver Zulfiqar Ahmed, aged around 75 years, as unconscious.

However, they said there was no critical injury caused to the driver except for minor bruise on the forehead after which he was shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital. He was later pronounced by doctors ‘received as dead’.

Rescue officials said the driver might have died of cardiac arrest while driving the bus.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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