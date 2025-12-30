E-Paper | July 12, 2026

DCs told to ensure strict compliance with KPIs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Commissioner Marryam Khan on Monday directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the Lahore division to ensure strict compliance with the Punjab government’s key performance indicators (KPIs), with a special focus on sanitation, public facilities and service delivery.

Presiding over a divisional meeting, the commissioner instructed district administrations to prepare separate inventories of open drains in both rural and urban areas and develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their cleaning. She ordered that cleaning schedules be prominently displayed in every rural area, public feedback be collected, and staff performance be monitored with accountability measures.

She also directed the installation of clear signboards on drains along with warning and punishment notices against dumping garbage.

The commissioner emphasised that districts other than Lahore must prepare solid, well-structured plans for their respective Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) and ensure effective implementation.

The meeting reviewed the performance of district administrations regarding manhole covers, petrol pumps, public washrooms, sanitation services and other public facilities.

The deputy commissioners from all four districts gave briefings on their progress. The Lahore district administration informed the meeting that the PHA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) were expanding their operational areas to improve service coverage across the city.

The commissioner also examined market beautification plans submitted by the districts and called for consistent progress on urban improvement initiatives.

Providing an update on road infrastructure, she said that out of 21,000 identified patches and potholes in Lahore, approximately 19,000 had already been repaired.

She further stated that executive public washrooms were being activated at major petrol pumps across the Lahore division to improve public convenience.

Commissioner Marryam Khan reiterated that the chief minister of Punjab had issued clear instructions to enforce “regular uniform cleanliness standards” in all cities and that the provincial government’s top priority remained the timely and complete delivery of services to citizens.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Hamid Mahmood Malhi, DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, DC Nankana Sahib Rao Taslim Akhtar, DC Kasur Asif Raza and Assistant Commissioner General Wajiha Samreen.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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