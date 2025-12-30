Two suspects held after injuries in encounters

BAHAWALPUR: The police in Burewala and Machiwal of Vehari district claimed to have arrested two suspects in injured condition after separate encounters.

According to police PRO Adnan Tariq, the first encounter was held at Pul Nahar Mujahid Colony in the limits of City Police Station.

The police patrol spotted two suspects riding a motorcycle and signaled them to stop. They allegedly opened fire on the police party and fled towards Fateh Shah Road.

The police officials chased them and intercepted them at Langrial Pul. The exchange of fire continued for some time. When the firing stopped, one of the suspects was found injured while his accomplice had fled from the scene. The injured was identified as Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Chak 481/EB.

The police seized narcotics, a motorcycle and unlicensed 30-bore pistol from him and shifted him to hospital.

On scrutiny of records, they found that the deceased was a record-holder in 16 criminal cases registered with various police stations.

In the second encounter, near Pul-4 in the limits of Machiwal Police Station, patrol police received an emergency call about three suspects on a motorcycle who had snatched a motorcycle from a man. The police team encountered three suspects and they opened fire on the police. When the firing stopped, one of the suspects was found injured along with the snatched motorcycle and a pistol. The injured, who was identified as Asif Gul, a resident of Chak 557/ EB-Mchiwal, was shifted to hospital.

Gul was wanted in 15 criminal cases in Lahore and Vehari districts.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Vehari Tassawar Iqbal awarded commendation certificates to Daniwal Police Station for smashing motorcycles-lifting gang and after arresting its two members. The police station recovered 18 stolen motorcycles from their possession of the gang and arrested a lady pickpocket.

MURDER: Constable Muhammad Ikram who had suffered serious bullet injuries in a firing incident at his house succumbed to his wounds at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Bahawalpur.

According to police PRO Shehzad Manzoor, posted at Qaimpur Police Station in Bahawalpur district, Constable Ikram visited his house at Khairpur Tamewali. His brother Muhammad Mahboob, an army man, had a property dispute with Ikram and Mahboob asked him to vacate his room as he (Mahboob) was going to be married soon . At this both brothers quarreled and Mahboob allegedly shot Ikram.

He was shifted to BVH where he expired on Monday. Mahboob managed to flee. On the complaint of Ikram’s widow Asia Bibi, Khairpur Tamewali police registered a case against Mahboob.

ACCIDENTS: Two persons, including a motorcyclist, died in separate accidents in Lodhran and Bahawalpur.

In the first accident, a motorcyclist identified as Mumtaz ( 39) died while another, Yasir (40), suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcyclists coming from opposite directions at Head Kariyan on Mailsi Road in Dunyapur.

The body of the deceased as well as the injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital Dunyapur in Lodhran.

In the second accident, a tractor-trolley driver Fida Hussain (50) was killed when he fell and was crushed under his own tractor’s wheels when the front wheel of his tractor separated near Ahmedpur East toll plaza. His body was shifted to THQ Hospital, Ahmedpur East.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025