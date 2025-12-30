Killers of groom, brother gunned down, claim Shikarpur police

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur police have claimed that the armed attack on a wedding party on Sunday was carried out by dacoits.

“The four dacoits involved in the firing were gunned down in a police action on Monday,” they added.

The attack had left the groom, Altaf Mahar, his seven-year-old brother, Mohammad Hassan, and their driver, Mohammad Ramzan. Mahar’s mother, Mrs Shabbiran, and another woman were seriously wounded.

Initially, the police had attributed the incident to a longstanding dispute between the Mahar and Jatoi communities but the bereaved family denied the claim.

The wedding party had started its journey from Rustam taluka of Shikarpur and were passing through the Shikarpur-Jacobabad Bypass when the car carrying the victims came under an indiscriminate fire.

Shikarpur SSP Shahzeb Chachar on Monday told the media that the four dacoits were gunned down and another 22 outlaws were wounded in a fierce gun battle in the Alam Saad Khanani village located within the riverine area adjacent to the Rustam taluka.

He said that the bodies of the three dacoits were taken to the Khanpur Hospital and a search for the fourth one was underway. “They are yet to be identified,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025