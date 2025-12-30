E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Residents protest after dozens of homes demolished

A Correspondent Published
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MIRPURKHAS: The families affected by an anti-encroachment operation in Lashari village took to the street on Monday to condemn the Mirpur­khas district administration for the ‘unlawful action’ against them.

The protesters told the media that the operation was launched without serving them any eviction notice. “Dozens of Lashari families were rendered homeless in the unjustifiable action,” they moaned, arguing that they had nothing to do with the dispute over a plot’s limits between two litigant parties which had ended up in the murder of Advocate Chaudhry Shehzad Jatt, who was a party in the case.

The lawyer was shot dead while a large number of residents living in the Lashari village — next to his plot — were engaged in a heated argument with him last Thursday.

Advocate Jatt had won the case a few days before the incident.

The protesters demanded a fair inquiry into the “uncalled for demolition operation”, measures to rehabilitate the affected families and a suitable compensation against their losses and agony.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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