Local Council Association to hold protest on Jan 5

PESHAWAR: Local Council Association (LCA) has announced to hold a peaceful protest on January 5 outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s building against the provincial government for denial of development funds and clipping powers of local bodies.

This decision was made at a meeting of LCA held here with its president Himayatullah Maryar in the chair, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Pashthakhara tehsil chairman Haroon Sifat, coordinator of LCA Intizar Khalil, chairman Taimur Kamal and several local government representatives.

The participants of the meeting criticised provincial government for ‘creating problems’ to local bodies.

They said that the best governance was established at grassroots level only through local

governments, but provincial government paralysed the local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that local government representatives repeatedly held peaceful protests during the past three years.

In each protest, provincial government resorted to heavy shelling of teargas and batten charge, they said. They said that several local government representatives were arrested.

“Meetings with provincial government were held time and again, especially with former chief ministers Mahmood Khan and Ali Amin Ghandapur in which promises were made to accept our demands but provincial government never honoured its promises,” they said.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025