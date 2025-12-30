E-Paper | July 12, 2026

22 arrested in drive against encroachments

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PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment operation on Dalazak Road near Kabotar Chowk and arrested 22 individuals involved in illegal encroachments. The operation was conducted jointly by the district administration and the Town Administration Chamkani against traders operating on the road placing goods outside shops and establishing illegal encroachments.

Heavy machinery was used to remove all encroachments from the area.

According to deputy commissioner Captain retried Sanaullah Khan, multiple public complaints were received regarding severe traffic congestion caused by roadside businesses and encroachments, which resulted in serious inconvenience to citizens.

In response, the administration launched an operation against the encroachment mafia to restore traffic flow and ensure public convenience, he added.

The deputy commissioner urged the trader community to cooperate with the district administration and conduct business within legal limits and refrain from establishing encroachments.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those not complying with his orders.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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