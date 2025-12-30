E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Four die, 17 hurt in accident on Swat Motorway

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MALAKAND: Four passengers died and 17 others sustained injuries when a coach fell into a ditch near Ala Dhand Dheri Pattak area on the Swat Motorway here on Monday.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Batkhela.

According to the Ala Dhand Dheri Levies post commander Mohammad Riaz, the accident occurred when the coach, on way from Swabi to Swat, veered off the road and fell into a deep ditch in Ala Dhand Dheri Patak area. As a result, four passengers, identified as Adil of Buner district, Iftikhar of Swabi, two sisters Warshia Bibi and Laiba Bibi, also from Swabi, died on the spot, while 17 others were injured.

As soon as the information about the accident received, Malakand deputy commissioner Fayyaz Khan Sherpao reached the spot along with the police personnel and rescue teams and shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

The injured included Haris Sayel, Mohammad Younis, Osama, Aziz, Hamish, Shah Faisal, Riyaz, Sudais, Junaid, Mohammad Idrees, and women, including Nusrat, Ayesha, Amina, Alsafat, Alia, Hasiba, and Umair. Most of the injured belonged to same family and from Swabi district.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe