Four die, 17 hurt in accident on Swat Motorway

MALAKAND: Four passengers died and 17 others sustained injuries when a coach fell into a ditch near Ala Dhand Dheri Pattak area on the Swat Motorway here on Monday.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Batkhela.

According to the Ala Dhand Dheri Levies post commander Mohammad Riaz, the accident occurred when the coach, on way from Swabi to Swat, veered off the road and fell into a deep ditch in Ala Dhand Dheri Patak area. As a result, four passengers, identified as Adil of Buner district, Iftikhar of Swabi, two sisters Warshia Bibi and Laiba Bibi, also from Swabi, died on the spot, while 17 others were injured.

As soon as the information about the accident received, Malakand deputy commissioner Fayyaz Khan Sherpao reached the spot along with the police personnel and rescue teams and shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

The injured included Haris Sayel, Mohammad Younis, Osama, Aziz, Hamish, Shah Faisal, Riyaz, Sudais, Junaid, Mohammad Idrees, and women, including Nusrat, Ayesha, Amina, Alsafat, Alia, Hasiba, and Umair. Most of the injured belonged to same family and from Swabi district.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025