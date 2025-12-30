Govt urged to ensure protection of journalist

ABBOTTABAD: Participants of a media workshop here on Monday emphasised the need for the government to ensure safety and protection of and incentives for journalists, particularly those reporting on governance, corruption and matters of public interest.

They noted that insecurity, pressure and lack of institutional support discourage fact-based reporting and indirectly fuel the circulation of fake news.

The district-level event, held under the TDEA Safe Media Project, brought together 20 journalists from print and electronic media.

The organisers said the workshop provided an important platform for media professionals to openly discuss challenges related to Right to Information (RTI), media ethics and the growing threat of disinformation.

Mukhtar Javed, executive director of WAJ and chairperson of Fafen, briefed participants about the objectives of the consultation.

He said that the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability was implementing the Safe, Free and Effective Media project, which aimed to maximise public access to government information under the country’s right to information laws.

Project coordinator Shahzada Mohammad Usama Ghazali said that the project was based on the understanding that proactive disclosure of information limits the space for the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

He added that the initiative helped create informed citizens and strengthened the conditions necessary for media freedom and the safety and protection of journalists.

The journalists highlighted persistent difficulties in accessing timely and credible information from government departments despite the presence of RTI laws.

They said that weak implementation of RTI mechanisms not only hampered investigative journalism but also created space for rumours and misinformation to spread.

The participants urged authorities to ensure effective implementation of RTI laws and prompt responses from public institutions, provide physical and legal safety to journalists, introduce incentives, recognition and institutional support to them for ethical and responsible journalism and promote access to verified government information to counter disinformation effectively.

The event concluded with a shared commitment by journalists to upholding professional ethics, promoting fact-based and responsible reporting, and playing an active role in countering fake news provided that an enabling and safe environment is ensured by the state.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025