E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Govt approves 2,800 posts of school watchmen

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PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally approved recruitment of 2,800 watchmen for government schools in 28 districts of the province.

According to a statement issued by finance department on Monday, the recruitment process to fill vacant positions in schools will be carried out with complete transparency. All appointments will be made through advertisements, competitive procedures and strictly on merit, so that eligible and capable candidates can be given opportunities.

It said that 377 posts of watchmen were allocated to Mansehra district, 263 to Bannu, 256 to Mardan, 162 to Peshawar, 160 to Lakki Marwat and 154 to Abbottabad. Other districts have also been allocated positions in proportion to their population and the number of educational institutions.

Officials of education department stated that the recruitment process would be completed soon. The newly-appointed watchmen will assume their duties in schools, which will help to promote security and discipline in educational environment.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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