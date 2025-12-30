Govt asked to make medical education affordable for Haripur students

HARIPUR: Former provincial ministers here on Monday demanded of provincial government to make medical education affordable for students of the district as fee structure for MBBS in Pak Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur, was equal to that of a private medical college.

Former provincial ministers Qazi Mohammad Asad Khan, Ijaz Ali Khan Durrani and Zargul Khan told a news conference at Durrani Welfare Hospital that PAF-IAST was launched in September 2020 to build high-tech education and industry infrastructure, integrating Austrian and Chinese collaboration for applied sciences, engineering and technology.

They said that its main purpose was skilling youth for a high-tech economy and provincial government had allocated funds to the tune of Rs9 billion for it initially.

Pakistan Peoples Party district president Jehanzeb Khan and general secretary Changez Khan also addressed the news conference.

Former ministers say medical college at PAF-IAST will start classes soon

Former ministers said that PAF-IAST recently launched several programmes in health and life sciences fields while a medical college was approved in the same institute where MBBS classes would commence soon.

“We are not opposed to the plan of chartering medical college at PAF-IAST, but would want from provincial government to clarify whether it is government-run MBBS degree awarding medical college or a private entity,” they questioned.

They said that annual fee for MBBS was Rs1.8 million, which was equal to that of a private medical college or self-finance scheme. They said that government allocated enough funds for the institute so its administration should make medical education affordable for the students of Haripur and charge the government’s fixed Rs100,000 or Rs150,000 fee on the pattern of public sector medical colleges.

A senior official, when contacted, said that PAF-IAST was a joint initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Austrian and Chinese universities and all its programmes were duly approved by Higher Education Commission, provincial higher education department, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Pharmacy Council and other relevant government departments.

He said that provincial government issued a grant of Rs8.6 million during 2016-17 to the university and later disbursed Rs300 million for the medical college.

The official said that provincial government would not fund PAF-IAST on annual basis like other universities, allowing it to ensure self-sustainability. He said that last PAF-IAST awarded scholarships of Rs180 million to its students and the mechanism for providing scholarships to brilliant students of the medical college was under consideration.

He said that the approval of 100 seats for MBBS and 50 seats for BDS students by PMDC in PAF-IAST’s medical college was in its final stage.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025