Three killed as rivals trade fire in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three people were killed and as many injured after an exchange of fire between two groups following a verbal altercation in Daza Ghundai area of Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan on Monday.

Confirming the incident, DSP Wana Imranullah said that the firing erupted after heated arguments between the two groups, creating panic and fear among local residents. He said that both groups suffered casualties in the violent clash.

The DSP said two persons from one group were killed on the spot, while two others were injured. From the second group, one person lost his life and another one was wounded. All three injured persons were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Wana. Hospital sources said condition of the injured persons was stable.

He said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and brought the situation under control to prevent further violence. Security in and around the locality was tightened as a precautionary measure, he added.

DSP Imranullah said that a formal investigation into the incident had been initiated and evidence was being collected from multiple angles to ascertain exact circumstances and motives behind the firing. He said that those found involved in taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

According to initial police findings, all the deceased and injured persons belonged to the Wazir Tojikhel tribe.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025