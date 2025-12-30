Domestic dispute claims two lives in Swat

SWAT: Two people were killed and two suffered injuries in a firing incident in the Kharirai area of Matta tehsil on Monday in Swat district, police said on Saturday.

They said a domestic dispute led to the firing. The police said Majidullah, a resident of Mirah Kharirai, fired gunshots, killing Jawad and injuring his sister-in-law, Sadaf, and her daughter.

The gunman later shot himself dead. The injured were shifted to the Matta hospital. The police said Majidullah was a sepoy in the Levies Force and posted to Matta tehsil. They said they had registered a case and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025