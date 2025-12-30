E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Education secretary reviews centralised admission process at KMU

Bureau Report Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The secretary of higher education department, Mohammad Israr, visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) to review centralised admission process for private medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upon his arrival at KMU, he was received by KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq along with the director academics and admissions, Prof Zille Huma, and the registrar, Inamullah Wazir.

The secretary was briefed about the centralised admission mechanism being implemented by KMU for private medical and dental institutions across the province.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements, Mr Israr appreciated KMU’s efforts in ensuring transparency and strict adherence to merit.

“KMU has set a commendable example by conducting a fully transparent and merit-based admission process. The successful holding of MDCAT for around 40,000 students across the province reflects KMU’s strong institutional capacity and integrity,” he said.

He said that KMU earned the trust of students, parents and stakeholders through its consistent performance. “KMU has emerged as a beacon of light and trust in medical education. I am confident that the university will continue to uphold these standards. The provincial government will extend full support to it to safeguard the future of medical students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zia said that the university remained fully committed to transparency, merit and fairness in all academic processes. The centralised admission system is designed to ensure justice for deserving candidates and strengthen public confidence in medical education across the province.

He said that KMU considered it a responsibility to protect the interests of students and parents. “Our successful conduct of MDCAT and centralised admissions is a collective team effort, aimed at providing equal opportunities to students and supporting provincial government’s vision for quality medical education,” he said.

The visit of secretary concluded with mutual reaffirmation of continued collaboration between higher education department and KMU to further strengthen governance, transparency and excellence in medical education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe