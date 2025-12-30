Education secretary reviews centralised admission process at KMU

PESHAWAR: The secretary of higher education department, Mohammad Israr, visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) to review centralised admission process for private medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upon his arrival at KMU, he was received by KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq along with the director academics and admissions, Prof Zille Huma, and the registrar, Inamullah Wazir.

The secretary was briefed about the centralised admission mechanism being implemented by KMU for private medical and dental institutions across the province.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements, Mr Israr appreciated KMU’s efforts in ensuring transparency and strict adherence to merit.

“KMU has set a commendable example by conducting a fully transparent and merit-based admission process. The successful holding of MDCAT for around 40,000 students across the province reflects KMU’s strong institutional capacity and integrity,” he said.

He said that KMU earned the trust of students, parents and stakeholders through its consistent performance. “KMU has emerged as a beacon of light and trust in medical education. I am confident that the university will continue to uphold these standards. The provincial government will extend full support to it to safeguard the future of medical students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zia said that the university remained fully committed to transparency, merit and fairness in all academic processes. The centralised admission system is designed to ensure justice for deserving candidates and strengthen public confidence in medical education across the province.

He said that KMU considered it a responsibility to protect the interests of students and parents. “Our successful conduct of MDCAT and centralised admissions is a collective team effort, aimed at providing equal opportunities to students and supporting provincial government’s vision for quality medical education,” he said.

The visit of secretary concluded with mutual reaffirmation of continued collaboration between higher education department and KMU to further strengthen governance, transparency and excellence in medical education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025