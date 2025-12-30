Youth empowerment cornerstone of govt policy, says Muqam

Federal minister Amir Muqam hands out a laptop to a student of Malakand university on Monday. — APP

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng Amir Muqam on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly for empowering the country’s youth.

“Investment in youth is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperous and bright future and that is why empowerment of students of all provinces, including KP, was a cornerstone of the federal government policy,” he said while addressing a distribution ceremony of Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme, Phase-IV, at the University of Malakand.

Mr Muqam said that the laptop scheme was launched under the vision of PML-N president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not only restored it but also expanded it further to all the provinces of Pakistan.

He said the prime minister was personally overseeing educational, digital, and skills-development initiatives for empowerment of youth and to ensure that the country’s young generation progressed in line with the modern requirements.

Eng Muqam claimed that the laptop scheme was based on merit and transparency. He said that if even a single case was proven in which a laptop was awarded without merit, he would be ready to quit politics.

This, he said was a clear and firm decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif that only those students who truly deserved it would benefit from the landmark scheme.

The federal minister said laptops were being distributed among 600 merit-based male and female students of the University of Malakand.

Praising the university’s performance, he said that securing the first position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a prominent position nationwide, the varsity proved that if youth from mountainous and remote areas were given opportunities, they too could play a key role in the country’s development.

He assured of his full cooperation in the approval of PC-I for the improvement of educational and sports infrastructure in the varsity.

The federal minister urged students to use their energies and abilities in a positive direction, make responsible and constructive use of social media, and play their role in Pakistan’s development, stability, and prosperity.

He said that a strong, dignified, and prosperous Pakistan was their shared goal.

On this occasion, the federal minister distributed laptops among students and congratulated them.

Earlier, the federal minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the University of Chakdara.

While briefly addressing party workers, Muqam said PML-N was committed to an agenda of public service, development, and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025