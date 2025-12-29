E-Paper | July 12, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Pakistanis repatriated

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The first batch of 264 Pakistanis who were stranded in Saigon following the liberation of South Vietnam were repatriated (to Karachi) yesterday [Dec 28] by the International Committee of the Red Cross. The number of Pakistanis registered at Saigon for repatriation is 550 and is likely to increase, ICRC source said. Among the repatriates who arrived aboard the chartered super DC-9 were [the] aged and sick who were disembarked on stretchers and wheel chairs or with the help of crutches. The repatriates, mostly from Campbellpur and Mianwali districts, were settled in South Vietnam for about four decades… .

…Only a few of the 264 repatriates are [of] pure Pakistani blood, while the majority [are] from Vietnamese girls married by Pakistanis who had gone to that country some decades ago. Those representing the third and fourth generations do not even know any of the Pakistani languages. Neither do they speak English, and converse only in Vietnamese language. The repatriates who were mostly working as guards, butchers or were in livestock business have brought with them all their baggage and are in good health, except the aged ones.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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