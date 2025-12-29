Nuisance on roads

ALMOST every day we read stories of dumpers or trucks running over motor-cyclists. Invariably, the offending dumpers are set alight and the drivers are beaten up. But, is is fair to blame only the heavy vehicle drivers?

I am not referring to a specific case. Motorcyclists often try to squeeze past vehicles in their mad rush to reach their destination. Weaving their way precariously between cars and even heavy vehicles, and not showing much road sense, these daredevil motorcyclists move as if it is the sole responsibility of others on the road to facilitate their movement.

Consider the case of a simple traffic light. When it goes red, cars stop, especially these days because everyone is scared of an e-challan. They stop where the non-existing zebra crossing should be.

As they wait, within a few seconds, there appear multiple motorcycles in front of them. When the signal turns green, the motorbikes try to make the move first. The vehicles behind them have better acceleration speed, but they are forced to hold back, because in case they speed up and the motorcyclist ahead falters, there might be a little collision.

Now, consider the case of a dumper or a truck instead of a car behind the same motorcyclist. That is one reason behind such disasters. In moving traffic, motor-

cyclists tend to zigzag their way on the road, making abrupt moves. The drivers of heavy vehicles are supposed to apply the brakes just like car drivers have to do. The problem is that cars stop, but dumpers and trucks do not. They cannot do that because of the enormous size of such vehicles.

With traffic fines a priority these days, why do we not have a fine for any motor-cycle that strays into the fast lane? Why not allocate an exclusive lane on the left side of the road for motorbikes?

With about four million motorbikes in Karachi and 2.7 million cars, we need to make specific rules for motorcyclists to get some semblance of order on city roads.

Irfan Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025