E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Dismal decimal

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THE interview marking system related to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination is a matter that apparently needs some attention.

Recently, a candidate who secured 806.5 marks out of 1,200 in the written exam was declared unsuccessful after being marked down by a mere 0.1 mark in the interview. A difference this tiny should not be deciding a person’s future.

What makes this case even more painful is that the same candidate had earlier cleared both Central Superior Services (CSS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) exams, but had remained un-allocated. And now, once again, the name has been pushed out of the merit list because of a mere decimal point.

It is difficult to understand how such a small decimal can outweigh years of effort, competence and proven performance. Justice must be served in such a case. Incidents like this shake confidence in the fairness of the system. When interviews, which are already subjective, become powerful enough to overturn strong written scores over a marginal difference, it naturally creates doubts about trans-parency. It also takes an emotional toll on candidates who invest years of their lives preparing for competitive exams.

If we want a strong bureaucracy, we must ensure a process that is fair, consistent and trustworthy. I hope the authorities will thoroughly review such cases and reassess the interview marking mechanism to prevent deserving candidates from being sidelined on the basis of decimals.

Zainab Amjad
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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