E-Paper | July 12, 2026

RAILWAY TRACKS

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RAILWAY TRACKS: The recent up-gradation and renovation of waiting areas at Karachi Cantt Railway Station are good. However, train incidents, caused by outdated infrastructure, poor track alignment, weak signalling systems, poor infrastructure and lack of regular inspections and maintenance, remain a big problem. The authorities should focus on rebuilding and upgrading the railway tracks as well as the overall infrastructure.

Isra Solangi
Karachi

ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE: The misuse or overuse of antibiotics has become a major global health concern. Many people take antibiotics without a doctor’s advice, thinking they will work and provide quick relief to them. In reality, antibiotics only work for bacterial infections, not for any common cold, flu or viral infection. When antibiotics are used the wrong way, they slowly stop working. This is known as antibiotic resistance. Individuals often take anti-biotics and other drugs without understanding the correct dose or the required duration. Self-medication reduces the effectiveness of antibiotic over time, and increases the risk of antibiotic resistance. As such, it is vital to promote awareness and ensure that antibiotics are used only under proper medical guidance.

Nimra Mehmood
Thatta

FADING EMPATHY: Times have gone when a single death could move the entire nation. Loss has now become rather routine, reduced to merely numbers in a media headline. When violence no longer shocks us and pain becomes ordinary, empathy begins to fade. The media’s growing race for attention has turned human suffering into ‘information’. Yet, as citizens, we too share the blame. We must remember that every report of bloodshed is not just a story. It is a shattered life, a grieving family, and a reminder that humanity cannot survive without compassion. If even murder and loss no longer move us, mind you, then the silence that follows is more terrifying than the tragedy itself.

Amna Rehman
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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