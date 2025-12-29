E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Slain lawyer’s plot cleared of encroachments amid tension

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MIRPURKHAS: The district administration on Sunday removed encroachments from the plot of an advocate who was shot dead last Thursday during a heated argument with a large number of Lashari community members.

Advocate Chaudhry Shehzad Jatt had a dispute with some of the community members over limits of the plot adjacent to their land. During the altercation, someone had opened fire killing Jatt on the spot.

The two sides had earlier fought a legal battle over the dispute and Jatt had won the case a few days before the incident. He had started construction on his plot when the Lasharis came and engaged him in arguments.

While raids were being conducted to apprehend those involved in the murder, Mirpurkhas Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Kanio, along with a demolition squad and police escort, arrived at the site on Sunday and got the plot cleared of the encroachments raised by the Lasharis.

Advocate Shehzad Jatt was shot dead during altercation with rivals in the property dispute after he had won legal battle

The action heightened tension between Lasharis and the family, relatives and associates of Advocate Jatt present at the site, situated in the GR Housing Scheme on Ring Road within the limits of the Satellite Town police station.

It was stated that some Lashari community members had built houses and other structures by illegally occupying parts of the lawyer’s plot. Heavy machinery was used to demolish the encroachments forcing the occupants to comply with the eviction notices issued to them earlier.

It is pertinent to mention here that AC Kanio had tried to settle the dispute a few months ago by demarcating the two side’s lands but the community had posed a stiff resistance compelling the official to leave without accomplishing his task.

Meanwhile, police continued to carry out raids on houses in Lashari village to apprehend those involved in the lawyer’s murder. They had arrested a couple of suspects soon after the incident. However, the police believed that the seven other suspects nominated in the relevant FIR had gone into hiding to escape arrest.

The arrested suspects, Fateh Lashari and Abdul Salam Lashari, were produced in a local court to obtain their two-day police remand.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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