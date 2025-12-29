Open drain claims girl’s life

HYDERABAD: In a second incident of its kind in the city within a week, a young girl died after falling into a sewerage drain on Saturday.

Mariam, 5, had accompanied her father, Sohbat Brohi, and other relatives who had come to the Hatri area to condole the death of his (Sohbat’s) sister-in-law. Mariam went outside the hosts’ home and fell into the drain within the neighbourhood.

Sohbat and his relatives mounted a long search for her and finally found her lying in the drain. They, with the help of locals, took her out and transported her to the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family did not give their consent for a postmortem examination and took it away to Karachi for burial, the Hatri police said.

Only on Dec 21, a young girl Aleeza, aged around three years, had died after falling into a drain in the Alam Town locality situated in Latifabad taluka.

It was the sixth incident of its kind within the current year.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025