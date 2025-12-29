E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Open drain claims girl’s life

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HYDERABAD: In a second incident of its kind in the city within a week, a young girl died after falling into a sewerage drain on Saturday.

Mariam, 5, had accompanied her father, Sohbat Brohi, and other relatives who had come to the Hatri area to condole the death of his (Sohbat’s) sister-in-law. Mariam went outside the hosts’ home and fell into the drain within the neighbourhood.

Sohbat and his relatives mounted a long search for her and finally found her lying in the drain. They, with the help of locals, took her out and transported her to the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family did not give their consent for a postmortem examination and took it away to Karachi for burial, the Hatri police said.

Only on Dec 21, a young girl Aleeza, aged around three years, had died after falling into a drain in the Alam Town locality situated in Latifabad taluka.

It was the sixth incident of its kind within the current year.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe