E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Hiring of Higher Education Commission chairman faces delay

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A file photo of the Higher Education Commission of Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File Photo published on December 17
A file photo of the Higher Education Commission of Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File Photo published on December 17
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ISLAMABAD: The appointment of the chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been facing delay; however, the ministry of education is hopeful that the hiring will be made anytime soon.

The post fell vacant on July 30 after the expiry of the tenure of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. Since then, the secretary education has been looking after the affairs of the HEC.

In response to an advertisement, over 750 candidates had applied. Subsequently, a search committee finalised three names for the PM office for picking one of them.

A source in education ministry said that some 10 days ago, education ministry had moved a summary to concerned departments for onwards submission to PM office.

“We are hopeful anytime soon appointment of the chairman HEC will be made,” said a source in education ministry.

He said that former Vice Chancellor NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, VC Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and VC University of Punjab Dr Mohammad Ali are in the final race and their names have been forward to PM office.

He said that no numbering was carried out for the three candidates and their names had been mentioned in the summary on alphabetical manners.

In June this year, the prime minister had formed a search committee headed by Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising state minister for education and several education experts, which has completed its task.

Insiders say the new HEC chairman will face several challenges including funding arrangements for universities which have been facing funding and administrative issues while there was a lot of work required to be done at HEC secretariat as well.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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