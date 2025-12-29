Thieves snatch 13 motorcycles, 22 phones in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: More than 40 street crime incidents in which unidentified culprits stole 13 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and cash from different parts of the garrison city were reported to the police on Saturday.

A delivery boy, Abdul Wahab, complained to the New Town police that he was passing through a street when he was intercepted by two motorcycle riders. According to him, he was threatened by the riders who snatched Rs30,000 from him and sped off.

In another incident, Nadeem Khan lodged an FIR with the New Town police that his motorcycle, worth Rs200,000, was stolen from the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by an unidentified thief.

In another complaint, a mobile phone worth Rs300,000 was stolen while he was shopping in Commercial Market in Satellite Town.

Mukhtar Ahmad told Sadiqabad police that he was on his way to his office after collecting cash when he was intercepted by two motorcycle riders. He said he was threatened by the two motorcycle riders who snatched Rs390,000 and his phone before fleeing with the loot.

Saqib Ali was deprived of his mobile phone by an unidentified robber in Sadiqabad, while Zulfiqar Ahmed’s mobile phone was snatched by two unidentified motorcycle riders in the Sadiqabad area. Separately, Ikramullah Kethrian was crossing the road when an unidentified motorcycle rider snatched his mobile and sped off in Saddar.

A resident of R.A. Bazaar lodged an FIR with the police, saying that he was standing outside the main gate when he was robbed of his cell phone and Rs 120,000 by an unidentified person.

A shopkeeper lodged an FIR with the Dhamial police, saying that he had locked his shop when he left it at night. He said on his return the next morning, he found the locks of his shop broken and utensils scattered inside. On listing the missing goods, he found that Rs20,000 and cigarettes worth Rs 80,000 were stolen.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025