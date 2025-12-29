Attock admin launches beautification, civic improvement plan

TAXILA: The Attock district administration has launched a comprehensive beautification and civic improvement plan aimed at upgrading urban infrastructure, improving sanitation and enhancing public spaces to give the city a cleaner, safer and more organised outlook.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anil Saeed said the plan encompassed a series of coordinated projects, including road rehabilitation, removal of encroachments, large-scale cleanliness drives, restoration of footpaths and improvement of public amenities.

“Our objective is not merely cosmetic beautification but sustainable urban improvement that directly enhances the quality of life for residents,” he said, adding that all departments had been directed to work in close coordination to ensure visible and lasting results. “Attock deserves infrastructure that reflects its historic importance and civic potential.”

Acknowledging temporary inconvenience during execution, Mr Saeed said, “We regret any short-term disruption faced by citizens, but these measures are being taken in the larger public interest. Once completed, residents will experience a significant positive change in their daily urban life.”

He emphasised strict adherence to timelines and quality standards, directing officials to ensure alternative routes, uninterrupted workflow and timely public awareness.

Assistant Commissioner City Arif Qureshi said the drive would bring order to congested areas and reclaim public spaces. “Encroachments had severely affected pedestrian movement and traffic flow. Their removal, along with restoration of footpaths, will greatly improve mobility and safety for citizens,” he said, adding that field operations were being monitored daily to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan said the initiative was already beginning to change Attock’s outlook, with cleaner streets, improved traffic flow and restored public spaces enhancing the city’s visual appeal.

He added that the plan would help project Attock as a more liveable, organised and model city, boosting civic pride and laying the foundation for sustainable urban development.

Members of the public have largely welcomed the initiative. “For the first time, we can see a serious effort to clean up the city and improve roads,” said Zaheer Khan, a shopkeeper at Teen Mela Chowk. Sultan Shah, a resident of Mohallah Qaziabad, remarked, “There is some inconvenience, but if this brings lasting cleanliness and better facilities, it is worth it.”

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025