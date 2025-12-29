E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Driver killed, 22 students hurt in road accident

A Correspondent Published
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GUJAR KHAN: The driver of a coaster died, and over 24 students sustained injuries as the vehicle carrying students on a trip to Kotli Sattian hilly resort turned aside into a roadside drain on Sunday evening.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Suleman told this reporter that the deceased driver, identified as Shakeel Satti, had expired before shifting to the hospital, while 24 injured students were brought to THQ Hospital, out of whom six have been referred to Rawalpindi hospitals as their condition was serious, while five others were kept under treatment in THQ Kotli Sattian, Dr Suleman added. Raja Wahab Satti, a resident of the area, told Dawn that the students from Rawalpindi affiliated with a student wing of a religio-political party were on a sightseeing trip to Kotli Sattian hills, and as the coaster resumed its journey from the main stop of the town, it skidded off into road roadside drain and turned a side.

The deceased driver, Pahapa Shakeel Satti, was a popular transporter, and he had also been a candidate for the Punjab assembly elections in the past.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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