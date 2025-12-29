E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Over 1,500 attend medical camp at Tarnol

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Over 1,500 people, including women, elderly citizens and children, on Sunday visited a medical camp at the Syeda Hafeeza Begum Welfare Complex Tarnol, aimed at improving access to essential healthcare services and promoting disease prevention among underserved communities.

The camp was organised by Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) in collaboration with the Lions Clubs of Rawalpindi–Islamabad and Bardasht Pakistan.

Medical consultations were provided across a broad range of specialties, including paediatrics, gynecology, psychiatry, urology, cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, kidney care, dermatology, physical therapy as well as dental and eye care services. Diagnostic and screening facilities such as ECG, bone density testing, BMI assessment, blood sugar testing and blood pressure monitoring were also made available. Medicines were provided to patients by ANTH and Bardasht Pakistan, ensuring comprehensive care for all beneficiaries.

Dr Arif Masood, Lions Clubs District Governor 305 N2, attended the camp as chief guest and appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of community-based healthcare programmes in strengthening preventive care and facilitating early diagnosis, particularly for populations with limited access to medical facilities.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Patron-in-Chief of Bardasht Pakistan and former senator and federal minister, observed that collaborative efforts played a vital role in bridging gaps in healthcare access and raising public awareness about health and wellness.

Yasir Khan Niazi, group CEO ANTH, reaffirmed organisation’s commitment to community welfare, emphasising the need to extend quality healthcare services beyond hospital settings through sustained outreach and preventive health initiatives.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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