E-Paper | July 12, 2026

25,000 policemen entrusted with New Year Night security in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — AFP/File
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: The Punjab police have finalised a comprehensive security plan by making deployment of 25,000 personnel to ensure law and order and avert any untoward happening on the New Year Night.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar approved the plan in a meeting and issued directions to follow them in letter and spirit.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab police, a total of 419 inspectors, 1,267 sub-inspectors, 2,189 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,408 head constables, and 16,977 constables and other personnel will perform security duties across the province.

In Lahore alone, he said, more than 5,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for security.

All activities across Lahore and rest of the province will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and the Safe City system.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed the police to remain on high alert and keep a close watch on anti-state elements.

He has made it clear that on New Year Night there will be zero tolerance for one-wheelie, aerial firing, display of weapons, and hooliganism.

Strict action will be taken against miscreants involved in harassing women and citizens, and they will be sent to lock-ups.

Dr. Usman Anwar has also ordered the police to ensure coordinated traffic arrangements on New Year Night. He directed that Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, and PHP teams should further intensify patrolling on roads and highways.

He further instructed that search and sweep operations should be conducted regularly in Lahore and all other cities, and surety bonds should be obtained from previously identified one-wheelers and individuals involved in aerial firing last year.

The CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs were directed to personally supervise all arrangements to maintain law and order.

The CTO Lahore and all district traffic officers have been directed to deploy additional personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The IG Punjab has appealed to citizens to report elements involved in one-wheelie, display of weapons, and aerial firing by calling 15.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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