Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents

OKARA: Two motorcyclists were killed on Sunday in separate road accidents.

In one incident, motorcyclist Muhammad Ali (30) died when he was hit and knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Okara-Faisalabad Road near village 21/GD. His body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

In another accident, motorcyclist Rafique (22) was hit by a bus on the Head Sulemanki Road near Darshan village. He died on the spot due to his injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted his body to the Haveli Lakkha THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025