‘Drunk’ cop arrested after road accident

CHINIOT: The Bhowana Police claimed to have arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for keeping liquor and crushing two children under his car in Chak 196 JB in Bhowana tehsil.

According to the complainant, Allah Ditta, a resident of Chak 196 JB, he along with his niece Batool Zehra (10) and nephew Muhammad Ali (9) was going to attend a wedding function in his village.

He claimed that a recklessly driven car suddenly hit them and both children were crushed under the vehicle. The driver was later identified as Muhammad Ramzan Sial, a resident of Chak 227 JB and an ASI of the Jhang Police.

A Rescue 1122 ambulance shifted the injured children to the Bhowana THQ Hospital for treatment.

After the incident, villagers gathered at the spot and found the vehicle in which a bottle of liquor was also recovered. They called the police and handed over the accused and his vehicle to the Bhowana Police. The accused cop was arrested after an FIR was registered against him. The accused was also taken to THQ Hospital for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence while driving the vehicle.

COLLISION: A man was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries when a tractor trolley hit their motorcycle near Liaquatabad on the Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road on Sunday morning.

As a result, Muhammad Qaisar (41) died on the spot while his wife Tasleem Bibi (35) was seriously injured. A Rescue 1122 ambulance shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital and handed over the body of the deceased to his heirs.

DRUG PEDDLERS: The Kot Wasawa Police claimed to have arrested two drug pushers in separate cases and recovered 3kg of charas from them.

In one case, police claimed that on a tip-off they arrested alleged drug pusher Hamza Abbas, a resident of Adlana village, near the Adlana hospital. Police claimed that 1.5kg of charas was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, police claimed that another police party was tipped by an informer and they arrested alleged drug pusher Shani, also a resident of Adlana, with 1.5kg of charas.

The Kot Wasawa Police registered separate cases against both the accused.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025