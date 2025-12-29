E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Ajoka to stage Lo Phir Basant Ayee on festival eve

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Ajoka is planning to stage its acclaimed play Lo Phir Basant Ayee on the eve of the Basant festival which is being held in the first week of February.

The play was first presented in 2014 to register protest against the total ban on kite flying in Punjab. Written by Shahid Nadeem and originally directed by the late Madeeha Gauhar, the play revolves around the story of an old kite-maker whose life has drastically changed as a result of the ban.

Situated in the walled city of Lahore, the play also addresses the rising religious extremism in the city.

Shahid Nadeem said Ajoka is reviewing the play to welcome the decision by the Punjab government to allow the age-old kite flying festival and celebrate the rich and colourful culture of Punjab. The play is expected to be staged at Alhamra and followed by a performance in the walled city.

Shahid Nadeem, who has just returned from a tour of US and UK, told this correspondent that he directed a performance of his play Lawrence in Lahore by the students of the Princeton University.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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