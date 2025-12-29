Punjab’s Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaar being dubbed a success story

LAHORE: First-of-its-kind ‘Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaar’ in Punjab has emerged as a major public attraction, offering quality essential items at official rates while providing dignified livelihood to the street vendors.

Launched on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the initiative aims at ensuring affordable commodities for the citizens and a regulated, respectable business environment for the street vendors. More than 400 stalls have been allotted to the vendors through an open balloting process.

In the first phase in Lahore, Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaars have become functional at 10 locations , including Gulshan-i-Ravi, Shadman, Madar-i-Millat Road, Madina Market, Township, Sundar Road and Kotha Pind, Faisal Town. Additional bazaars are also made operational at Kharak Nala, Awan Town, Valencia and Shahdara.

The bazaars offer fruits, vegetables, chicken and grocery items at DC-notified rates. Facilities such as security, clean washrooms, proper sanitation and a drive-through shopping option have also been provided to facilitate citizens.

10 bazaars launched in the first phase, five more to be added by February; scope to be expanded across Punjab

Officials said that by February, five more such bazaars will be made functional in Lahore while projects at Barki, Saddar, Nishtar Town, Raiwind Phase II, Faisal Town, Moon Market and Ferozewala are in their final stages of completion.

Vendors expressed satisfaction with the initiative, saying they have become owners of proper shops while earlier they were operating pushcarts.

“We are no longer roadside hawkers; we now have our own shops,” several vendors said, thanking the chief minister for introducing a dignified and organised system instead of removing street vendors.

About the project, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said it reflected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a clean and beautiful Lahore.

“True development is that which benefits the hardworking poor. Today, every vendor can proudly say that he owns a shop,” she said, adding that such projects would be expanded across Lahore and eventually throughout Punjab.She noted that vendors who had stood in the open for years had now been provided proper shelter and facilities.

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority in executing the project.

The chairman of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority said the initiative would help reduce the need for subsidies traditionally provided during the Ramazan bazaars as affordable commodities would now be available throughout the year.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025