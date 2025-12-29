Navy adopts cadet college in Khanpur

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Pakistan Navy (PN) has officially adopted the Benazir Shaheed Cadet College in Khanpur.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Defence, Zaib Jaffar, visited the college on Saturday along with the district administration and PN officials.

During the visit, the buildings department officials provided a briefing on the college’s progress.

Zaib Jaffar described the establishment of the cadet college a “historical and revolutionary step” for south Punjab that will shape the future of upcoming generations. She said while the project faced a five-year delay due to funding shortages, the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz secured the necessary approvals to resume practical work.

Jaffar further shared that the college will initially admit 300 students, focusing on providing high-quality education, discipline, and military preparation for the youth of south Punjab’s areas. The facility is expected to be functional by next year, with an official inauguration by CM Maryam Nawaz and PN leadership.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa added that the district administration is working closely with the Pakistan Navy to ensure a smooth launch.

PPP spokesperson Murshid Saeed Nasir clarified the college’s history, saying that it was originally approved in 2008 by then prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani as the Benazir Shaheed Cadet College.

Later, during the regime of PML-N, its name was changed to Khanpur Cadet College.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025