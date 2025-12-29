Four die, nine injured in accidents, firing

NAROWAL: Four people were killed and nine injured in accidents and firing in Sheikhupura.

Rescue 1122 Sheikhupura spokesman Rana Tajammul Hussain said the control room received a phone call from Sacha Sauda Road Logger Stop.

According to the caller, a speeding rickshaw collided with a road divider due to a broken axle.

He said the rescue team immediately reached the spot. He said six-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim, Abdul Hadi (8), Hadiya (2), Muhammad Buta (37), Ayesha Naeem (7), Thaman Bibi (45), Ibrahim Waseem (2), Razia Bibi (35) and Nasir Mahmood were injured in the accident.

He said Ibrahim died on the spot due to critical condition. The rescue medical team has shifted the injured to the government hospital and handed over the body of the child to the local police.

The spokesperson said the control room had received phone calls from Dhaya Mor and Bhikhi Stop. He said Qasim Waris (35) and Shahid Shakir (30) died on the spot after a collision between a rickshaw, motorcycles, truck and passenger bus.

He said 24-year-old Samina Bibi was seriously injured in the accident and was shifted to the hospital after first aid.

He said the Rescue 1122 has completed the legal proceedings and handed over the bodies of both persons to the police.

According to the rescue spokesperson, the control room had received a phone call from Sharqpur Bazaar, Kot Abdul Malik. According to the caller, a citizen was seriously injured in the firing by unknown motorcyclists. Allah Dutta (35), who was injured in the firing, died on the spot due to critical condition.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025