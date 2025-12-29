Power pilferers fined Rs5.5 billion: Iesco

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) during its ongoing campaign imposed fines or over Rs5.5 billion on electricity thieves besides recovering outstanding dues of over Rs 6.99 from defaulters.

The campaign was started in September 2024 and is still going on. A total of 3,185 electricity thieves were arrested by the police. To safeguard human lives from electrical accidents, Iesco spent Rs2.16 billion and secured more than 10,000 hazardous electrical points.

This was claimed by Iesco Chief Executive Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood in a statement. He said during the year 2025 the company ensured complete implementation of the reforms and directives issued by the government.

“To provide quality, timely online and digital services to consumers, Iesco ensured region-wide rollout of the ‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ mobile application and the advanced 118 call line services following their inauguration by the prime minister and the federal minister for energy,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue the momentum of performance so that Iesco maintain its distinctive position in terms of results within Pakistan’s power sector.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025