E-Paper | July 12, 2026

KPIs for November: Lodhran on top, Chiniot second

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CHINIOT: According to ranking of Punjab districts based on achievements under Key Performance Indicators, Chiniot has bagged second position for the month of November 2025.

The Punjab government uses KPIs across various departments like revenue, police, education, health to track efficiency and service delivery, focusing on citizens satisfaction, revenue generation, cleanliness, law & order (FIRs, complaint resolution), and service times (tax filing, land records), with performance directly impacting official promotions or actions, aiming at transparency and modernisation through digitised systems.

Key areas and basis of KPIs are evaluated in the sectors of revenue & administration, police, district & urban management with focus on cleanliness, price control, and inspection of schools/health facilities, maintenance of parks, roads, and green belts, action against open manholes, garbage dumps, and encroachments, monitoring quality of education and teacher performance.

The Punjab government ranks districts every month on the basis of score in achievement of KPIs. The Lodhran district bagged first position with an aggregate score of 96.29 out of 100, with Chiniot stoof 2nd with 94.78 score while Bahawalnagar bagged 3rd position getting a score 94.52.

Newly formed district Taunsa was at the lowest position out of 41 districts with a score of 64.45, while Lahore, the capital of Punjab was 3rd from the bottom having a score of 74.89.

Chiniot Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Rasool told Dawn that the district administration has been achieving 100 per cent target of implementation of KPIs on a daily basis under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Rizwan.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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