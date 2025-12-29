18 more Pera officials found responsible for MC chief officer torture incident

SARGODHA: An inquiry into the alleged torture of Municipal Corporation Chief Officer (CO) Majid Bin Ahmed by Pera Force personnel has found 18 more officials of the force responsible for the incident and suspended them.

As per details, among those suspended were two enforcement officers Imtiaz Khan and Muhammad Danish, three investigation officers Haider Abbas, Muhammad Danish Shahzad and Muhammad Naeem. In addition, 13 sergeants had also been suspended, including Tahir Hassan, Muhammad Javed, Ghulam Abbas, Moazzam Saqib, Muhammad Ramzan, Khurram Shahzad, Naveed Zafar, Muhammad Mubashir, Aisam Ul Haq, Shahban, Naveed, Wasim Akram, Osama Abbas and Muhammad Irfan.

According to sources, further departmental action had been initiated against the suspended employees.

It should be noted that a case was registered against six Pera personnel involved in the incident and they were arrested. The arrested officials were later released on bail, while a departmental inquiry was also being conducted along with their suspension.

GIRL GUIDES: The Education CEO has said that the training of girl guides is fundamental for every girl to deal with problems and to instill self-confidence in them.

Education CEO Kulsoom Mansha, while addressing a five-day training camp of girl guides, said that women were an important part of society and they were faced with all-round challenges, which required training. She said that women constituted the majority of the population worldwide and without their dynamic role, the dream of development of nations could not be realised.

She said that dDependence on men alone for daily needs was causing the family to face economic difficulties. “These girls should be trained in such a way that they can become self-employed,” she said while appreciating the quality of training of girl guides and paid tribute to the girl Guides in-charge Sughra Alam.

SURPRISE VISIT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) District General Secretary and Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council Chairman Rana Munawar Ghaus made a surprise visit to Sillanwali THQ Hospital in Sargodha and inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients.

Mr Ghaus met with the patients and inquired about the health facilities being provided to them. He also checked the stock of medicines and other medical services available at the hospital and issued necessary instructions to the duty doctors and staff. He said that all necessary health facilities should be provided to the patients and their families without any delay.

He said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to ensure provision of quality health facilities to the people, including making the system of all government hospitals strong and efficient.

It is to be mentioned here that after the surprise inspection of the Kot Momin THQ Hospital and the transfer of Health CEO, PML-N parliamentarians have started making surprise visits to respective hospitals in their areas.

Inaugurating a handicrafts school in Chak 129 SB, he said that the modern era demands both traditional and technical education. He stressed the need to promote skill-based education so that students could become productive members of society.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025