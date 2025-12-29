One dead, two hurt in accident

NAROWAL: A woman died while her husband and her son were injured when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a tree in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Rana Tajammul Hussain said that their control room received a phone call from 11 Chak Sharaqpur Road. According to the caller, a speeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into a tree.

He said that a rescue team immediately reached the spot and found 60-year-old Muhammad Aslam, 12-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim and 50-year-old Khurshid Bibi had been seriously injured in the accident.

He said that Khurshid Bibi died on the spot due to her critical condition.

He said that both injured were shifted to the hospital after giving them first aid.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025