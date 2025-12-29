E-Paper | July 12, 2026

One dead, two hurt in accident

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NAROWAL: A woman died while her husband and her son were injured when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a tree in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Rana Tajammul Hussain said that their control room received a phone call from 11 Chak Sharaqpur Road. According to the caller, a speeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into a tree.

He said that a rescue team immediately reached the spot and found 60-year-old Muhammad Aslam, 12-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim and 50-year-old Khurshid Bibi had been seriously injured in the accident.

He said that Khurshid Bibi died on the spot due to her critical condition.

He said that both injured were shifted to the hospital after giving them first aid.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe