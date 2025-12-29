Couple killed in road crash in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after a speeding bus hit their bike when they were taking a u-turn near Chak 69 RB in the Chhota Ghaseet Pura area on the Sheikhupura Road in Faisalabad on Saturday night.

As a result, Muhammad Adeel Ashraf (40) and his wife Perveen Bibi (35) died on the spot. Rescue 1122 report said the deceased couple belonged to Chak 41 RB of Sangla Hill in Nankana Sahib district.

In another accident near Chak 26 GB in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, a speeding car rammed into a tree when the car driver tried to overtake a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley.

As a result, two car riders, identified as Kashif Ali (36) and Ali Raza (25), were critically wounded. They were shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital.

FUNERAL PRAYERS: A large number of citizens, hockey players, Pakistan hockey federation officials, parliamentarians and government officials attended the funeral of the mother of former Pakistan hockey team captains Manzoor-ul-Hassan and Rasheed-ul-Hassan on Sunday.

She died on Sunday after protracted illness and her funeral prayers were held at the Kabotranwala graveyard in Gojra. Quran Khawani for the departed soul will be held today (Monday) at 2pm at the Khokhar Haveli in Gojra.

MURDER: A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law in Chak 193 RB of Khurrianwala on Sunday.

Police claimed that accused Qaiser Mushtaq (30) was a drug addict and when his elder brother Yasir Jat’s deceased wife Noor Ul Ain (28) refused to give him money for narcotics, he hit her head with a glass jug. As a result, she was critically injured and shifted to the Khurrianwala THQ Hospital. The doctors referred her to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital but she succumbed on the way.

ARRESTED: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad composite circle on Sunday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in visa fraud and human smuggling.

A press release said that the arrested accused include Sohail Ahmad, Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Ramzan, who were arrested from different areas of Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The statement claimed that accused Sohail had extorted Rs2 million by tricking an innocent citizen to send him to Spain, while accused Ahsan and Ramzan received Rs1.2 million by tricking a citizen for a job in Qatar. However, it claimed that when they failed to send the citizens abroad, they went into hiding.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Additional District and Sessions Judge-I Iqbal Haral, with powers as FIA special judge, sentenced a man to two years imprisonment in a money laundering case.

The FIA anti-money laundering circle of Faisalabad had registered the case against convict Irfan Yousaf in 2024. Convict Irfan Yousaf was found involved in the illegal purchase and sale of foreign currency and the business of hawala hundi. The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs50,000 as fine.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025