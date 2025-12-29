Youth killed by unidentified people

SAHIWAL: A first-year student was killed by unidentified persons at Chak 55/SP, tehsil Pakpattan, on Saturday.

According to reports, Muhammad Zain, 22, son of a farmer, Saifullah, got Rs7,000 from his father on Friday night to purchase groceries. Zain left home but did not return by 9pm. His phone was switched off.

They searched for him, contacted his friends but found no clue.

Villagers Fayazullah, Siraj Din and Waleed Akram assisted the family in the search but in vain. The next morning, a passer-by informed them that Zain was seen being taken away by two armed youths near the house of Bashir Mashee.

The family rushed to the spot and found his body lying in the street in front of Bashir’s house. His mobile phone was placed on his chest. Police reports alleged that Bashir’s daughter had a relationship with Zain and that Bashir, his wife and others were involved in his murder.

Chak Badian Police sent the body for an autopsy and registered a murder case against two unidentified youths on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

District Police Officer Javed Chadhar told Dawn the police were still investigating and had not yet determined the exact cause of Zain’s death. Interestingly, no signs of torture were found on the body.

ARRESTED: Acting on intelligence agency reports, Dera Rahim Police detained a worker affiliated with the banned outfit Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP). The activist, identified as Muhammad Munir, was arrested from Chak 129/9-L.

The police sources said Munir was actively involved in organising TLP campaigns and activities in his locality and surrounding villages. The law enforcement agencies had been monitoring his movements and activities for quite some time.

Acting on a tip-off , the police arrested him, alleging that his activities were creating a law and order situation. No case has been registered against him yet.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025