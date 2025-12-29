E-Paper | July 12, 2026

None hurt as van falls into Nullah Dek

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NAROWAL: A passenger van fell into a rainwater drain while crossing a temporary bridge over the rainwater drain Dek in Sialkot on Sunday. All passengers remained safe in the accident.

Four months ago, the Hanjaliwala Bridge was washed away in high level in Dek while the bridge connecting Zafarwal with Sialkot had collapsed, disrupting traffic.

Muhammad Asghar, a resident of Hanjali, built a temporary bridge over Dek to facilitate the students and citizens who had to travel at least 20km to reach their institutions and workplaces.

A passenger van driver was crossing the temporary bridge when it fell into the drain due to overloading.

After the accident, locals pulled the passengers out of the the van safely. Local residents Muhammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad said that the driver of the passenger van was repeatedly warned not to cross the temporary bridge. He said that the passenger van fell from the temporary bridge due to overloading.

The locals said the district administration could not construct the bridge on Dek for their convenience and the people themselves had constructed a temporary bridge on the drain.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali didn’t give any reply when she was contacted to talk about the issue.

District Information Officer Muhammad Owais said the Design Directorate had given approval for construction of the new bridge and according to the new design, the length of the bridge was 765 feet.

He said according to an estimate, Rs330m would be spent on construction of the new Hanjaliwala Bridge.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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