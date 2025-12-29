Two killed in Bannu clash over money dispute

BANNU: Two persons were killed and as many injured in a clash between rival groups over a money dispute in Domel, Landi Jalandhar area of Bannu on Sunday.

Police said the deceased included Khairullah, from one group, and Tanzeel from the other. The injured included Mohammad Umair, and a passerby, Umar Qiyazuddin.

Injured Umair reported to the police that he and his brother, Khairullah, who was serving in the Pakistan Army and had come home on leave, were on way to their uncle’s house when Tanzeel, Danyal, and Hasnain, sons of Feroz Khan, opened fire on them near a market. As a result, Umair said he got injured while his brother was killed.

Umair said a dispute over money transactions had been going on between them for some time.

On the other hand, Feroz Khan’s wife filed a report with the police, stating that she was at home when she suddenly heard gunfire. Upon going outside, she said she saw Saqibullah, Murad, Khairullah and Mohammad Umair (sons of Yousaf) firing at her son Tanzeel, resulting in his death. According to her, the motive of the conflict was that her husband had given an assault rifle to Yousaf, which was not returned, escalating the dispute.

Additionally, a resident, Junaid, also filed a case against both the rival parties, stating his brother, Umar Qiyazuddin, was injured when a bullet from the crossfire hit him.

Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area, collected evidence, and registered multiple cases while continuing the investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025