Funds released for renovation of classrooms in schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved release of non-salary funds for first two quarters of the financial year 2025-26 for provision of basic facilities and repair and maintenance in government schools.

According to a statement issued by the provincial finance department on Sunday, directives have been issued to transfer a total of Rs2.7 billion to the District Account No 4.

The funds have been released under PTC fund, which will ensure minor repairs and renovation of classrooms in schools.

An amount of Rs1.04 billion has been allocated for girls’ schools and Rs1.69 billion for boys’ schools. According to the statement, this amount has been transferred to 28 districts of the province.

Peshawar has been provided with Rs218 million, Mardan Rs225 million, Swat Rs181 million, DI Khan Rs138 million, Abbottabad Rs125 million and Mansehra Rs161 million.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025