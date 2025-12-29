Body of youth found in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The body of a youth was found in the Darra Pezu area within the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station here on Sunday, the police said.

They identified the deceased as Faheemullah, 24, saying that the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai, to complete medico-legal formalities.

A complainant, Quaid-i-Azam, father of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that his son left home on Saturday night after receiving a call on his mobile phone. He said that on Sunday morning, someone informed him that the body of Faheemullah was lying in Mohallah Tarra.

He told police that he along with relatives immediately reached the place and found the body of his son lying in a pool of blood. He said that his son had been killed with a firearm and that his family had no enmity with anyone.

The police said that the body was handed over to the complainant for burial while a case was registered against unknown killer(s) under relevant sections of law.

WATER COOLERS INSTALLED: Five electric water coolers were installed in government schools in the Abbakhel union council of Lakki Marwat district, claimed a former district councillor, Irfanullah Khan on Sunday.

On the occasion of providing an electric cooler to a middle school in Abbakhel, he said that the electric coolers for public sector schools had been provided by the Serai Naurang tehsil council chairman Haji Azizullah Khan.

He said that members of parent-teacher councils had brought the issue into the notice of area elders who took it up with the tehsil council chairman for early resolution.

The former councillor said that with the provision of electric coolers, the students and teachers would have access to cold drinking water in summer.

He said that such facilities would be provided to other public sector schools in the district.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025